PCB ropes in Inzamam as analyst

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket Board has roped in former captain Inzamamul Haq as a special guest on its digital platforms to review and analyse the two-Test and three-T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa, which begins in Karachi on 26 January. Inzamam’s involvement is part of the PCB’s efforts to enhance and expand its digital coverage of the first series between the two sides on Pakistan soil since 2007.