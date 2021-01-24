Breast Cancer awareness webpage launched by FJWU

Rawalpindi:Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has launched a webpage tilted ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Corner’ as part of the awareness raising campaign.

Breast cancer has emerged as a widespread and most common cancer type amongst women in Pakistan. Roughly one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lives and almost 30 percent of female cancer patients are afflicted with it.

Currently, very few institutions and hospitals are providing awareness and information regarding Breast Cancer to the females in Pakistan. Therefore, taking the lead, Fatima Jinnah Women University has launched a dedicated webpage to spread awareness about this ailment.

This webpage is designed and developed by the Information Technology Department under the supervision and leadership of Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid, while the other team members include Dr. Azra Yasmin, Dean Faculty of Law, Commerce & Management and Administrative Sciences, Dr. Huma Jahangir, Medical Officer, Dr. Nosheen Masood and Dr. Nargis Bibi.

The Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid said while speaking to the audience in the launch ceremony that the most important thing to remember is that prior information and early detection can play a significant role in the cure of this disease.

She lamented that many people in the country are misguided by different kinds of alternative unscientific methods and due to lack of knowledge and misleading information many people are suffering and hence it is our responsibility as civil society members to spread this awareness.

The delay in treatment leads to advanced cancer stages and makes the treatment of the disease challenging. She further added that in case of any health care concerns, anyone can benefit from this webpage of FJWU and this page shall be constantly updated on a regular basis.