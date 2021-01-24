PTI Youth wing of AJK holds convention

Islamabad:Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that the PTI will form the next government in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir with the two third majority, says a press release.

He was addressing the convention of Youth wing of PTI Azad Jammu and Kashmir here on Saturday which was attended by central leadership of PTI Youth wing of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and district level leadership.

The convention was also attended by President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sardar Yasir Ilyas.The leadership of PTI Youth wing has assured Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Ilyas Tanveer assured their cooperation.

Addressing the convention, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Ilyas Tanveer said the PTI will not make any back down from the accountability process and Pakistan Democratic Movement may make as much a hue and cry but it cannot save itself from the accountability.

He said Pakistan was moving in right directions as the accountability of the former President, Prime Ministers and bureaucracy was being going on.Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Ilyas Tanveer said Prime Minister Imran Khan has entered into politics to put the country into path of development. “Prime Minister Imran Khan did not make the personal assets but only work for the betterment of the poor people of Pakistan,” he said.

He said the PTI will form the next government with two third majority and will not need to go into the alliance with any other party for the formation of the government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Ilyas Tanveer said Prime Minister did not come under pressure of the opposition during the first wave of COVID-19 for lockdown.

President PTI Youth wing of Azad Jammau and Kashmir Raja Sabeel Riaz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his confidence on Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Ilyas Tanveer.

General Secretary PTI Youth Wing of AJK Sardar Aamir Jameel said the youth wing of the PTI lend their complete support to Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Ilyas Tanveer.

He hope that Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Ilyas Tanveer will discourage the traditional style of politics and play his role organize the PTI in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.