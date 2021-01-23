LHC CJ asks lawyers not to do aerial firing

MULTAN: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Friday said the profession of lawyers is related to reading. The more they love books, the more they will be famous.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected office-bearers of the Multan District Bar Association at the District Bar Room, the CJ said lawyers have set a good example of holding elections timely, which is a democratic tradition. He asked the lawyers to end the culture of arms display and aerial firing.

All the institutions including bars should stop aerial firing. He thanked the Multan district administration for allocating 6-15 Kanals for district courts’ extension. He said they have got 22 Kanals in the Multan police lines. He said that Multan will soon become Asia’s largest judicial complex. All facilities will be provided in the Multan Judicial Complex. LHC Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti said that six months ago, they had promised to expand the district courts at the same place. A piece of land has been acquired at the police lines, he said, adding: “We are making efforts to let the most beautiful judicial complex in Asia be ready. Let the lawyers come to courts with books and they will be served justice.” He said they will fulfill the requirements of justice. The judiciary is accountable to Allah Almighty. If lawyers respect the courts, there will be no one in the world, who does not respect the courts.

Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar said he hopes that the issues of the bar and the bench would be resolved on a priority basis.The newly-elected District Bar President Yousuf Akbar Naqvi thanked Justice Qasim Khan and all other judges for participation in their oath-taking. The newly-elected General Secretary Osama Bahadur and other lawyers also spoke.