AJK PM lauds media for highlighting Kashmir issue

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) prime minister, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, has applauded the vibrant role of media for projecting Kashmir issue and emphasised them to highlight the alarming situation of Indian-occupied Kashmir extensively to let the world know the real face of India.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected office-bearers of the Central Press Club, the AJK prime minister said the state media has played a responsible role, especially after the illegal and immoral act, to revoke the special status of Kahsmir and to abrogate the Article-370, by the Indian government on August 5, 2019.

He said the journalism is a sacred profession, has demanded true sense of responsibility and accuracy, while reporting news of national importance, adding that the media is also vital for prosperity and development of a nation.

The PM said the next general elections would decide the future of Kashmir and requested the media to create awareness among the messes. Raja Farooq Haider said the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir and overseas Kashmiri would fight jointly to expose Indian repressions on innocent people in the occupied Kashmir.

He said the government has tried to deliver its duties with honesty and dedications for the past four year to redress the grievances of the people, and has also taken effective measures to boost the tourism in the state.

He said a cardiac hospital would be inaugurated next month in Mirpur, while officers club Muzaffarabad would be converted into a cardiac Hospital with modern facilities for the people.

The prime minister said the government has taken concrete steps for the welfare of journalists’ fraternity and has resolved their long awaited issues. He also announced the donation amount of Rs3 million for the press club and handed over a notification of 61 kanal land for journalist’s colony.

Meanwhile, the newly-elected president of the Central Press Club, Sajjad Qayyum Mir has lauded the role of the incumbent government, especially for resolving the problems of the journalists’ community. He also thanked the government for allotting 61 kanal land for journalist’s colony.