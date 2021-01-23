German envoy visits varsity

LAHORE:German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck and Special Representative German Embassy Christian Boettcher visited the University of Management & Technology (UMT) on Friday.

According to a press release, they met with UMT president Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Rector Dr Muhammad Aslam and senior faculty members of the university. The purpose of this visit was to enhance the mutual coordination among UMT and German institutes and explore the fruitful opportunities for UMT students and faculty.

Mr Bernhard assured of all possible support to UMT regarding the development of education liaison with German organisations. He also appreciated the vision of the university’s senior management to promote the German language by establishing a German Language Centre and initiate joint degree programmes in collaboration with German universities.

UMT director general Abid Shirwani briefed the guests about the university, Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad Shaheed and joint venture initiatives with Germany. He said that the university was working with renowned state universities of Germany.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad shared with German Ambassador that the UMT in collaboration with Tevta was going to launch a vocational training programme under the supervision of German professionals from German Chamber of Crafts & Industries. Under this programme, UMT would offer short courses certification and diploma programmes in multi-industrial disciplines. He also presented a souvenir to the ambassador.