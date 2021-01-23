DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura MS suspended

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has suspended Medical Superintendant District Headquarters Hospital Sheikhupura Dr Azhar Amin here on Friday.

On the directions from Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Director General Health Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir made a surprise visit to the DHQ Hospital and the MS as well as staff of the hospital were found absent.

The DG Health also visited different units of the hospital and examined the status of facilities. The DG Health was accompanied by Dr Suhail Rana, Dr Younis, Rao Alamgir, Usman Ghani and members of the Roadmap team.

The Health Minister issued warning to MS DHQ Vehari Dr Mohammad Fazil to improve performance and ordered to change DMS Dr Khalid Safdar. Additional Secretary Health South Punjab Dr Shahid Latif reviewed arrangements at Vehari hospital on the directions from the Health Minister.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the government has hired 32,000 doctors in public sector hospitals on merit and we hope that substantial difference must be seen with the addition of this human resource. After taking charge, meeting the human resource shortage was my first priority, she said.

The absence of doctors, lack of medicines or negligence in treatment shall not be tolerated at any cost. Poor performing MS shall be sent home. The monitoring of Punjab hospitals through surprise visits shall continue. All MS have been appointed to serve people. ‘We are trying to ensure provision of best quality treatment in Punjab in accordance with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’, she said.