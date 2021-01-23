PIMS protesters plan intense measures

Islamabad:Intense measures will have to be adopted as the government’s inability to appease the demands of employees seeking withdrawal of the MTI Ordinance is leaving the Federal Grand Health Alliance (FGHA) will no option but to adopt a path that could spell disaster.

The Chairman of FGHA Dr. Asfandyar expressed these views while addressing protesters at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here on the 54th day of their continuing strike.

“The MTI Ordinance has been included in the list to be tabled in the National Assembly. We will finalise our future strategy, depending on what happens in the National Assembly; this may include intense measures as we find ourselves left with no option,” Dr. Asfandyar said. Gathered in large numbers in the protest ground, the PIMS employees claimed having been cheated by the government.

The Executive Committee of FGHA demanded the resignation of SAPM Dr. Faisal Sultan and Dr. Nausherwan Burki. “During this struggle, we have realised that Dr. Faisal has no say in any matter; all the power lies with Dr. Nausherwan Burki, whose interference has compounded the resolution of our grievances,” Dr. Asfandyar said.

It is pertinent to mention that the future of thousands of university students and faculty of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University is also at stake as the MTI Ordinance is contradictory to the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Act.