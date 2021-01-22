Largest ever property expo opens today in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The largest ever property expo of Pakistan will be inaugurated here at Shiraz Arena, Deans Trade Centre, today (Friday). This event will brings together leading developers and real estate agents from all over Pakistan specially focusing upon consultants, real estate agents and builders.

Hosted by Star Marketing, the expo will offer free plots through balloting for visitors on daily basis.

Projects of leading developers from Peshawar, Islamabad, Mardan, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad and other cities will be offered on special discount in this three-day expo that will be started on January 22 to January 24. Food court and playland also be the part of this property expo.