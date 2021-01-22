KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Thursday said the federal government and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are fighting mainly for the chair.

The PDM’s component parties, mainly the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, had supported the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government on every occasion, including on selling out Kashmir, destroying the economy, dooming education, accepting the slavery of World Bank and IMF, and passing FATF-related laws, said Siraj, while addressing an event organised by the Karachi Bar Association (KBA),

The JI chief said the federal government and PDM were also on the same page on setting up military courts and giving an extension to the chief of the army staff. Siraj said the federal government in its 950 days had shown its incompetence, dishonesty and bad governance. “The government has completely failed to give any relief to the people,” he said.