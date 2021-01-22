‘Work on parks restoration in Hyderabad expedited’

SUKKUR: The Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, has said that development work for the restoration and rehabilitation of 23 parks of Hyderabad city is being expedited. This he said while visiting the Shaheed-Millat Park in Latifabad and Hussainabad Park on Wednesday.

Baloch said different parks in Hyderabad Division and particularly in the Hyderabad city are being restored and rehabilitated on modern pattern with landscaping, food courts and children entertainment. He said after vacation of state land, a green belt will be established by planting 10,000 saplings on both sides of different roads and streets of the city. The commissioner directed the administrator Hyderabad Municipal Committee to complete restoration work of Shaheed-e-Millat Park till February 12. He also directed expediting work on the Hussainabad Park.