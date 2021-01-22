Police kill another innocent man, now in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Following the incident of killing of a man in Islamabad by the anti-terror squad, another policeman shot dead a man on Thursday and injured three others near police picket Roshan Wala on Samundri Road, after they failed to stop over there.

The victim was identified as Waqas Ahmad. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab to take action against responsible policemen without any delay.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad has ordered for the arrest of four policemen including Hameed Ahmad and ASI Shahid Manzoor. The accused cops have been put behind the bars.

The injured victims told the media persons that Waqas Ahmad was driving his vehicle at Samundri Road when the rear tyre of his vehicle touched the feet of a patrolling policeman, who was standing along a road, infuriating him. The policeman, along with his colleagues, chased the vehicle and got it stopped. When Waqas came out of his vehicle while raising his hands overhead near Chak 258/RB (Phirala), patrolling policeman Hameed Ahmad shot him dead with his rifle. When Waqas fell on the road, the other cops also beat him severely.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased staged a demonstration and burnt tyres. They demanded exemplary punishment for the policemen involved in the incident. A case has been registered against the accused. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the personnel also resorted to desecrating the body of the deceased following the firing. The initial probe proved that the personnel were at fault as they misused their powers and ignored the rules by opening fire on the unarmed vehicle occupants.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar has ordered strict action against those involved in the incident and directed the IGP Punjab to conduct an unbiased inquiry into the matter. He said that no one including police personnel could be allowed to take the law into their hands.