As Trump gives way to Biden, the ‘transfer of families’ at the White House shatters norms

WASHINGTON: While Wednesday’s transfer of power from one presidential administration to another represents one of the enduring traditions of American democracy, President Trump’s refusal to concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden has set the stage for several norms to be broken. At the White House, Trump and first lady Melania Trump did not greet Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden. Media talked to Kate Andersen Brower — bestselling author of “The Residence” — about what former chief usher Gary Walters, who was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1986 and served under four US presidents until 2007, called the “controlled chaos” of the handoff from one president to the next. The tradition of moving one first family in while another first family departs dates back to 1953 when Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower moved into the White House after the White House Reconstruction, also known as the Truman reconstruction. President Harry S. Truman oversaw the renovation of the White House’s dilapidated interior from 1948-1952. According to the late nes, “The Trumans were living at Blair House because the White House was under reconstruction, and from there on out, pretty much it’s been out with the old, in with the new.”