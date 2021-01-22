Army chief receives security briefing at ISI HQ

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters, where he received a briefing on regional and national security situation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid, DG ISI received the Army Chief. A comprehensive briefing was given on regional and national security situation. Gen Bajwa appreciated the tireless efforts of the ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.