Army chief receives security briefing at ISI HQ

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters, where he received a briefing on regional and national security situation.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid, DG ISI received the Army Chief. A comprehensive briefing was given on regional and national security situation. Gen Bajwa appreciated the tireless efforts of the ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.