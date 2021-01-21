close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
January 21, 2021

Gen Bajwa visits Sialkot

January 21, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Sialkot garrison on Wednesday. The COAS was briefed on situation along working boundary and operational readiness. The COAS also interacted with garrison officers and men. General Bajwa appreciated their professionalism and devotion to defend motherland in the face of multiple threats. He also lauded them for their high morale and indomitable spirit. Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Gujranwala Corps, Lieutenant General Asim Munir.

