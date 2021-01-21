Govt to provide facilities to vulnerable people: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, on Wednesday said the government was committed to providing all possible facilities to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of the society.

While chairing the first sub-committee meeting of National Economic Council (NEC) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the PTI minister hoped to improve quality of life of vulnerable and weakest segments of the society. He said the progress report of the sub-committee would be presented in the NEC meeting, chaired by the PM himself. Secretary Planning, chief SDGs representatives from provincial planning and development departments and officials from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan also attended the meeting. The first sub-committee of NEC on SDGs discussed the existing status of implementation, institutional arrangements and way forward by the government to align SDGs with the development framework in the country and to improve coordination for SDGs monitoring and reporting system. The PBS has informed the committee that currently Pakistan can report against 80 indicators. A total of 48 indicators are from surveys administrated by PBS. They said the availability of authentic data is essential for decision making and provision of provincial indicators would help policy makers to identify the regional gaps.