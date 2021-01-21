Imran open to live hearings of foreign funding case

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday challenged all those sceptical of his party’s activities by saying the proceedings of the foreign funding case should be aired live on television, and called on opposition parties to make public the sources of their funding.

Speaking to journalists in South Waziristan, the Prime Minister said the proceedings should be open and that the party heads should attend the hearings. “I can put it to a challenge that PTI is the only political party that has been involved in political fundraising,” Khan said, adding the country runs on remittance by overseas Pakistanis.

Criticising the opposition, he said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman “use madressah students to blackmail governments”.

“How does he (Fazl) own properties worth billions of rupees?” the Premier asked, adding that the PDM chief was protesting with the sole aim of getting a concession akin to the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

“They do not understand the nation’s mindset. Our people are politically aware. They will not come out to back such thieves,” Khan said.

The Prime Minister said he was thankful to the opposition for highlighting the foreign funding case and now sources of all parties’ funds should be made public. It is now the opposition parties’ turn to reveal the source of their funds, the Prime Minister stressed.

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan announced the launch of high-speed 3G and 4G mobile broadband in South Waziristan. At a gathering of tribal elders, the Prime Minister said the launch of high-speed internet was in line with bringing development to South Waziristan, “an area that has long suffered the brunt of terrorism”.

The Prime Minister mentioned that internet access in South Waziristan was previously denied due to the security situation, with a major apprehension being the technology could be used by “miscreants backed by India”.

However, he said, after consultations with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence chief Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed on security clearance, it was decided to launch the services to facilitate residents, particularly students as most educational institutions had initiated online classes.

Khan said the vision of his government was to uplift the underprivileged areas of South Waziristan and provide the best opportunities to the local population in education, health and employment. He regretted that tribal areas suffered immensely due to militancy in the past and said it was time to compensate them by offering them facilities in all spheres of life. He termed the youth country’s “biggest asset” and stressed that technical education would help them gain capabilities to meet the challenges of the contemporary world. For the uplift of tribal youth, he said employment opportunities would be provided to them for their mainstreaming in national development process.

Khan acknowledged the tremendous sacrifice of the tribal people for the soil. He paid tribute to the locals for supporting him in materialising the difficult task of merger of tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding time would prove that it was the best decision for them.

The Prime Minister said the government would soon open educational facilities in South Waziristan including universities and technical institutes. He promised that demands of local population would be met and their problems be resolved on priority. He directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and the Chief Minister to hold consultations with tribal elders in sorting out the demands relating to sub-division of districts. He also asked the Chief Minister to ensure the problems related to construction of dams to overcome shortage of water.

“The government will continue to take steps for your uplift, no matter whom you voted for in the elections,” he told the gathering, vowing to extend support to them in all areas.

He said poor students would be given scholarships and financial assistance to complete their education under the Ehsaas social welfare programme. The Prime Minister said the government was going to bring an “olive revolution” in South Waziristan, a terrain best suited for the cultivation of the crop.

He said the olive project would boost local production and generate revenue for locals. He said the road infrastructure in tribal areas would be upgraded to lessen distances among far-flung districts.

The Prime Minister announced that every household in South Waziristan would be provided health insurance of free medical treatment up to Rs700,000. To tribal elders, he assured them that the tradition of respect and dignity would be ensured with their inclusion in main decision body of Jirga.