Mobile phone or purse snatching has, unfortunately, become the norm in Karachi where citizens live in a constant state of fear. Even though we can see law enforcement officers at multiple checkpoints across the city, the number of street crimes hasn’t gone down. A couple of days ago, I went to a hospital in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood. I saw that two young men were looting money and other valuables from a boy without any fear. This happened near the hospital’s gate. It was also shocking to see that the hospital hadn’t appointed a security guard for the safety of visitors and patients.

These dacoits are also notorious of killing the people who show any resistance. The city’s security situation needs the immediate attention of the authorities.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi