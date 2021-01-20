Two shot dead in Peshawar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Two persons were gunned down on Warsak Road here on Tuesday.
The sources said that one Mohammad Usman and Jahanzeb were killed when they were on their way to home after appearing in the court when their rivals allegedly opened fire on them on Warsak Road, killing them on the spot. The accused managed to escape from the scene. A case has been registered.