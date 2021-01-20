close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
BR
Bureau report
January 20, 2021

Two shot dead in Peshawar

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two persons were gunned down on Warsak Road here on Tuesday.

The sources said that one Mohammad Usman and Jahanzeb were killed when they were on their way to home after appearing in the court when their rivals allegedly opened fire on them on Warsak Road, killing them on the spot. The accused managed to escape from the scene. A case has been registered.

