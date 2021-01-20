Homeless a priority in Denmark vaccine rollout

COPENHAGEN: Denmark on Tuesday announced it would include homeless people among those given priority for Covid-19 vaccines, after calls from charities and officials to care for the vulnerable group.

The Scandinavian country started vaccinations on December 27 and is currently among the quickest in the European Union, in terms of jabs per capita, in the rollout of vaccine. The Danish strategy has been split into 12 priority groups, of which the first five are currently offered the vaccine although this also depends on the region they live in.

“Homeless and socially vulnerable people who are particularly at risk are vaccinated in category 5,” the Ministry of Social Affairs said in a statement. Those in the group but not deemed to be particularly at risk will still be “given priority before the general population”, it added.

According to social services, Denmark has about 6,500 homeless people.