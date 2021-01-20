15 criminals arrested

Islamabad:Islamabad police has arrested 15 criminals from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, wine, as well as weapons from their possession.

According to a news release issued on Tuesday, Aabpara police arrested four accused Faraz Ahmed, Muhammad Altaf, Safeer messih and Zain Saleem while and recovered two wine bottles and 115 gram heroin from their possession.

Karachi company police arrested two accused Rafil and Safer Messih while recovered one wine bottle from their possession. Shahzad Town police arrested accused Abdul with one 30 bore pistol.

CIA police arrested accused Aamir Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Similarly, Bhara Kahu police arrested three accused Rashid Mehmood, Fahad Gillani and Mohsin while recovered 03 pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Khanna police arrested 03 accused Yasir, Ilyas and Nazer involved in theft while Shalimar police held a suspect Rizwan involved in street crime.