Polio refusal cases down in Mardan

MARDAN: An official said on Monday that the polio campaign was successfully undertaken in the district and the number of refusal cases decreased from 2,900 to 2,400 in the latest drive.

Talking to reporters here, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Wazir added that a total of 384,189 children up to the age of five were administered anti-polio drops and vitamin A capsules in this campaign.

He said 1,464 polio teams performed duty in the anti-polio campaign, adding that 2,238 cops had been deployed to provide security to the vaccinators. The official added children aged from six months to five years were given vitamin A capsules. He added that religious scholars, media persons, elders of the areas and local government representatives played an important role in the success of campaign.