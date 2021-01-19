Japan PM vows to tackle virus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged on Monday to tackle surging coronavirus cases and restore normal life "as soon as possible" as polls showed plunging support for his government. Suga, who was speaking at the opening of a new parliament session, has only been in office since September, but has seen approval ratings nosedive over his government’s handling of a third wave of infections.