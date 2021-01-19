close
Tue Jan 19, 2021
AFP
January 19, 2021

SL to welcome back tourists

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will reopen its borders to foreign tourists this week after a 10-month hiatus, officials said on Monday, with travellers subject to tough Covid-19 protocols. The announcement came despite a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths, as authorities sought to revive a once-lucrative tourism sector devastated by the deadly 2019 Easter bombings and the pandemic.

