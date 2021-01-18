PHF official website down for a week

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) official website has not been operating for many days due to nonpayment of dues.

The company which operates the website shut down the website.

During the time of social distancing because of COVID 19, the PHF official website was the main source of getting Pakistan hockey-related information.

It is surprising because the payment due is merely a few thousand rupees, but due to the lethargic attitude of PHF officials in Lahore, the dues have not been paid for three months.

PHF is planning a number of activities for Pakistan senior and junior teams as well as domestic competitions. The training camps of both teams are expected to start from this month. Due to the closure of PHF website the hockey fraternity remains unaware of the developments. No PHF official was available for comments.