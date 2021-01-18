11 more COVID-19 patients in Jhang

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: As many as 11 more corona patients were reported which raised the total COVID-19 positive people to 98 in the district. According to District Health Authority’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Irteza Hasnain, most of the coronavirus patients were quarantined at their homes and their condition reportedly was stable. He said recently one patient recovered and 14 coronavirus patients died in the district so far.