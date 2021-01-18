close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2021

11 more COVID-19 patients in Jhang

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2021

JHANG: As many as 11 more corona patients were reported which raised the total COVID-19 positive people to 98 in the district. According to District Health Authority’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Irteza Hasnain, most of the coronavirus patients were quarantined at their homes and their condition reportedly was stable. He said recently one patient recovered and 14 coronavirus patients died in the district so far.

Latest News

More From Pakistan