Four of a family among six killed in fog-related accidents

TOBA TEK SINGH: Six persons, including four of a family, were killed in fog-related accidents here on Saturday night.

Reportedly, six members of a family were on their way to their home at Khairpur (Sindh) from Islamabad by a car. When they reached between the interchanges of Gojra and Toba Tek Singh on Motorway M-4, their car collided with a trailer due to thick fog.

As a result, four of them died on the spot. They were identified as Saima Parveen, wife of Muhammad Zubair, Huzaifa, son of Muhammad Zubair, Hafza Bibi, 5, daughter of Muhammad Zubair, and Mishra, 13, daughter of Muhammad Zubair. Both injured, Muhammad Zubair and his son Hamza, were rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

In another incident, Muhammad Ahmad, a union council secretary and a resident of Chak 670/11-GB, was on his way to his village from Pirmahal when his bike collided with a motorcycle rickshaw due to heavy fog. As a result, he was killed after reaching a hospital.

In yet another incident, a motorcycle rickshaw driver died when a car hit him near Gojra.

Police said that Boota Masih was carrying passengers to Gojra from his village when a speeding car hit him. Five passengers were also injured in the accident.

A mini truck hit a motorcycle rickshaw on Toba-Gojra Bypass Road. As a result, rickshaw drive Muhammad Arif died on the spot. Meanwhile, four members of a family were injured when their car rammed into a tractor-trolley on Pirmahal-Kamalia Road.