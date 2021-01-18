Five more corona patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Five more corona patients died on Sunday while 79 people tested COVID-19 positive during the last two days here.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, the number of deaths had reached 374 since March last year.

He said that 1,548 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories, adding that active cases in Faisalabad reached 729 while 6,677 patients had so far been recovered.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for the COVID-19 patients, adding that 104 patients, including 39 confirmed, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 43, including two confirmed, had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

Fesco issues power shutdown programme: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown schedule for Monday (today) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from new Awagat, Kutchehry Road, Islampura, Alipur Bungalow and Canal Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:30am to 2:30pm while Mangoana, Bhowana, Khannuana, Anayat Ali Shah, Minara, Jamia Abad, Taja Beerwala, Bukharian and new Ahmad Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station and Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe power shutdown from 10am to 2pm on Monday (January 18).

Similarly, electricity supply from State Bank feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Nisar Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Saboana feeder originating 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Beeranwala and Aasiyan feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Ramdewali feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, College Road and Canal Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Farooq, Rasiyana and Fareed feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Muhammad Pura, Elyas Park, Risala Road, ABC Road and Atomic Energy feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Noor Mehal and Lasoori feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Pensara feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Faiz Abad, Khurdpur and Marzi Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Ravi and Kanjwani feeders emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Jhamra and Bahlak feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Malik Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station and Mamonkanjan feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 1pm whereas new Khannuana and T&N Pakistan Limited feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe loadshedding from 9:30am to 2:30pm on January 18.

Meanwhile, power supply from Amin Town, Madani, Saeed Colony, Farooq Abad, Jubilee, Susan Road, Rafhan and Pepsi feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Ejaz Town, State Bank, City, Agri University, Iqbal Stadium, Cardiology-II, Ismaeel Road, Raja Chowk, Rasool Pura, Sadar Bazaar, Faisal, Gulshan Colony, Qaim Sain, Ali Road, Muneer Abad, new Jinnah Colony, Saeed Abad, Iqbal Town and Qudrat Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Canal Road, Koh-e-Noor City, Marafco, Best Export, Dastgir Colony, Model City, National Silk Mills and new Madina Town feeders originating from 66-KV OTP grid station and D-Ground feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 2pm while Amin Pur, Langrana, Qadir Abad, Madina Abad, Ahmad Abad and Siddhuprua feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe power shutdown from 9am to 3pm on Monday (January 18).

Day reserved for women driving licences: The City Traffic Police reserved Wednesday for issuance of driving licences to women applicants in the city.

The CTP spokesman said here on Sunday that on the direction of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar, Wednesday had been reserved for female applicants only. Lady wardens and instructors would be present at the test centre on Wednesday to complete entire procedure for issuance of driving licenses to female drivers, he added.