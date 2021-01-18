Confiscated smuggled items burnt in Sukkur

SUKKUR: The Customs burnt confiscated items worth Rs210 million on Sunday.Reports said the deputy director Customs, Sukkur, said his team had confiscated smuggled items, including cigarettes, clothes, ghutka, pan parag and others in as many as 92 raids, worth Rs210 million. It said in the presence of Rangers, police and other stakeholders, the confiscated items, in the limits of SITE area Sukkur, were burnt.