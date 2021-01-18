Small temples around Sujan Singh Haveli to be restored

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood has said that there are seven small temples in an area of one kilometre around Sujan Singh Haveli and it has been decided to restore them. The project will also include a complete restoration of Sujan Singh Haveli for which a project concept-I (PC-I) has been devised.

He said that these seven temples around Sujan Singh Haveli would be identified and restored, and information about their historical status would be displayed at a prominent place. He said this in a briefing regarding Sujan Haveli and Bhabra Food Street projects at the office Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation.

Chief Officer RMC Ali Abbas Bukhari, Metropolitan Officers and a representative of UNDP were also present in the briefing. Commissioner Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood said that a survey also identified eight old buildings around Sujan Singh Haveli with wooden windows, ancient door and the facades of these buildings would be restored in the old style. This will increase the cost of the project by Rs5 to 6 million. He said a UNDP survey had found that some people had already restored their homes to their original condition, including old furniture. Commissioner Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood said that the sidewalk would not be constructed with tiles in Bhabra Bazaar Food Street but old-style bricks would be used while old-style lights would also be used.