Ex-minister Ghumman to contest upcoming US Congress polls

SIALKOT: Umar Ahmed Ghuman—former member of National Assembly of Pakistan from NA-112 and ex-minister of state for Privatisation and Investment, chairman Board of Investment—announced on Sunday to contest the upcoming US congressional elections from the 8th District of Virginia.

Addressing a press conference at the Sambrial Press Club here, Ghuman thanked his constituency in Sambrial and promised to always look after the interests of the poor and proud people of Pakistan.

He said the respect and vote of confidence he got from his native village was poised to make history, making him the first Pakistan-origin US Congressman as well as the first US Congressman to have been elected to two different parliaments of the world.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was his old friend and a former parliamentary colleague as well, adding Khan’s stance on anti-corruption was justified and a very valid point.

He said he would do his utmost to serve both the 8th District of Virginia as well as the Muslim American Community.