Three dead in 16-vehicle pile-up near Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: At least three people were killed and 30 people were injured near Nawabshah on Sunday after poor visibility due to dense morning fog resulted in a traffic pile-up involving 16 vehicles, Geo News reported.

The pile-up which occurred on a highway near Nawabshah, involved four passenger buses, four passenger vans, three cars, four trailers and one truck. Television footage showed rescue workers working through a long row of mangled vehicles.

State media reported that dense fog engulfed several parts of the country causing major disturbances in air, road and railway traffic, particularly in the mornings and evenings.

Dense fog was reported at Daharki, Gambat, Pannu Aqil, Karamabad and Khairpur on Sukkur section of the motorway, the Motorway South Zone police stated. Fog also covered the National Highway at Lahore, Pattoki, Okara, Sahiwal, Harappa, Cheechawatani, Mian Channu, Khaniwal and Multan.