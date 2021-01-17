PDM must protest but in democratic way, says Qureshi

Ag APP

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that protest demonstration of PDM should be in democratic manner and the law should not be taken into hand.

He said the government was taking different measures to control inflation. While talking to media persons here on Saturday, the foreign minister observed that some people wanted to become rich overnight and they resorted to hoarding and profiteering which caused inflation. He, however, added that the incumbent government was very much active against the hoarders and profiteers.

He said Pakistan has diplomatically defeated India at the international forum and the United Kingdom (UK) and European Union (EU) are supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.

He said 11 members of the British Parliament had presented their views on Kashmir and Pakistan has been presenting this view for the last two years, but India is not recognising it. He said voices are now being raised from the European Union on human rights violations in held Kashmir. This is a great achievement on Pakistan’s diplomatic front, he said.

Responding to a query on a PIA plane, he said the plane was leased, there was a dispute with the owner of the plane, while a case was under trial in court.

He said India is giving an impact that Kashmir affairs are routine matters. Tyrannies are being committed in Kashmir, he said, adding: “Kashmiri youths are abducted and disappear.”

To another query, he said there are many reasons for inflation in the country. The stockists are culprits of the country and the government has taken action against them. He said the PTI is the only party which submitted details in foreign funding cases and provided complete details to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The PTI raised funds being within the legal framework. If the PML-N and PPP are going to present their accounts before the ECP on January 18, the PTI would present its accounts on January 19. He said the prime minister and the army chief in Quetta assured that the accused involved in the Machh tragedy will be brought to justice. The security situation has improved significantly in Balochistan, he said.