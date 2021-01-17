Sheikh Rasheed assures transparency in teachers’ deputation

Islamabad : Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday assured affected teachers and their representatives that the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) would be asked to take its notification back, adding that transparency and uniform policy will be observed at all levels.

He said that he would personally take up the matter with Prime Minister Imran Khan so that this controversial notification of teachers' deputation in their respective areas can be withdrawn.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of teachers who called on him in Islamabad on Saturday.

The Interior Minister assured the affected teachers and their representatives that he will play his role in this regard.

He said the discrimination of law cannot be tolerated as such practice is parallel to destroying the career of teachers.

He made it clear that no one would be allowed to destroy the professional career of over 200 teachers.

The delegation leaders told the Minister that those teachers, who have been forced to migrate, have been serving the federal capital for years.

They informed him that the teachers with services from five to 28 years for Islamabad are included in the affectees of the notification.