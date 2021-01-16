Handbook on criminal investigation to be launched on January 22

Islamabad : National Police Bureau (NBP) has produced a ‘Handbook of Criminal Investigation in Pakistan 2021’, to standardise the quality of investigation across the country.

It includes updated case law and modern tools and methods of investigation including forensics, says a press release.

A preparatory and consultative meeting of serving and former IGP, members of Police Reforms Committee and National Police Management Board (NPMB) was hosted by Director General National Police Bureau Muhammad Naeem Khan on Friday.

The meeting was held to prepare for the formal launch of the handbook by the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on January 22, 2021 and to seek expert feedback prior to the inauguration ceremony.

The President of the Association of Former Inspectors General of Police, Iftikhar Rasheed, chaired the meeting. Member Executive Committee AFIGP Afzal Ali Shigri convened the discussion session. The former DG NPB, Dr. Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah, DIG Saqib Sultan Al Mehmood Director NPB, DIG Sharjil Kharal DIG Hyderabad, SSP Kamran Adil, AIG ICT Police, and Advocate Owais Anwar Director RSIL, made a presentation before the forum about the various aspects of the handbook. Secretary L&JCP, Dr. Muhammad Raheem Awan, Secretary General AFIGP Mr. Kamaluddin Tipu , Commandant National Police Academy Capt ain (r) Ahmed Latif, IG Motorways, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, IG KPK, Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi, IG Balochistan, Mohsin Hassan Butt, IG GB, Dr. Mujeebur Rehman, Addl. IGP, B. A. Nasir, Advocate General ICT, Niazullah Khan Niazi, DIG Azhar Rasheed Khan Director NPB, DIG Aftab Mehsud Director NPB, DIG Mohammad Idrees Deputy Commandant NPA, DIG Syed Fareed Ali, Director FIA, SSP Nasir Qureshi, DD NPB, Advocate Eeman Sajid, Advocate Jawad Hussain Aadil also attended the meeting at NPB along with providing valuable comments and suggestions.