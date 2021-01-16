SHC orders protection for couple who converted to Islam

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday directed police to provide protection to a couple who converted to Islam and contracted marriage.

Petitioner Sheral submitted that she married Sufyan on January 9 after converting to Islam of her own free will. She submitted that her conversion and marriage annoyed her brother who registered a kidnapping case against her spouse and in-laws at the Saudabad police station.

Her spouse was also a non-Muslim who converted to Islam before their marriage. She submitted that she was sui juris and had contracted marriage with her own accord and knew the pros and cons of her decision. She requested the high court to quash the criminal proceedings against her spouse and in-laws and provide protection to her family.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to the Sindh advocate general and prosecutor general and ordered that no person nominated in the FIR shall be arrested till the next date of hearing.

The high court directed the investigation officer to appear before the court along with relevant police record of the case. The bench also directed the Malir SSP to ensure protection to the couple and directed a law officer to submit a report by February 15. It is pertinent to mention that Raheel, brother of Sheral, had lodged FIR at the Saudabad police station on January 9, alleging that his sister has been kidnapped by Sufyan.