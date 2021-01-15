NROs caused irreparable loss to Pakistan: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said that the Broadsheet revelations showed that because of the NROs, given in the past, Pakistan had suffered irreparable loss.

The minister said in a tweet that the Panama Papers and the Broadsheet had exposed the black deeds of the corrupt ruling elite and clarified that these was not done by the incumbent government but these were international revelations. Shibli tweeted that the corrupt rulers of the past had piled up wealth in their homes by looting the people of Pakistan. Later, speaking at the national run TV general managers meeting, the minister said that PTV is a national institution and restoration of its greatness is the first priority and that bringing back the past viewers should be the top priority of all TV channels.

“PTV and other state media have a key role to play in bringing the government's initiatives, including the prime minister's blunt stance on Islamophobia and protecting the sanctity of Prophethood, to fight the Kashmir case in international forums, and highlight the country's identity, to 220 million people,” the minister emphasised.

For the first time, he pointed out, Ehsaas Programme, a successful youth programme, anchorages and shelters have been set up for the poor, helpless and downtrodden.

The minister also noted that there was no such tradition in the previous governments. “We have to create awareness about the welfare and improvement projects of the people. The government measures and PM's speeches at UN and other international forums should be translated into regional languages,” Senator Shibli stressed. He also said that programmes should be organised at PTV regional centers on regional music, culture and reach the viewers.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Information and other senior officials of state run TV.