Shahzad serves defamation notice on PML-N’s Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar on Thursday served a Rs500 million defamation notice on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari over alleged defamation, a day after a similar notice was served on party spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Akbar served the notice to Bukhari for her alleged comments about him in regards to Broadsheet in a private television show on January 13. Akbar, in his legal notice sent through his counsel, said Uzma Bukhari must tender an apology or pay damages.

The PM’s aide tweeted that the amount received in damages would be distributed among charity organisations after it was received from Bukhari.

A day earlier, Akbar served identical legal notice to PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb, who, according to the notice, made similar allegations against him. The notice demanded Aurangzeb to prove the allegations or pay damages.