Murder of youth protested

NOWSHERA: The locals and political activists staged protest against the brutal murder of a youth in Amangarh on Thursday.

The local leaders of the religious and political parties and a large number of people protested by placing the body of the youth, Sulaiman Shah, on Grand Trunk (GT Road) and blocked for all kinds of vehicular traffic.

PML-N provincial spokesperson, Ikhtiar Wali, Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani, ANP Nowshera Tehsil President Zahid Khan, PPP District General Secretary Saeedullah, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Zakir Khan led a protest procession and put the body of Suleiman Shah on Peshawar Road near Amangarh.

Addressing the protesters on the occasion, the speakers said that Suleiman was brutally murdered by unknown assailants and later his body was dumped in a desert.

They said that the police should arrest the accused within 72 hours and justice be provided to the relatives.