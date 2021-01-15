Health workers imparted training for vaccination

Islamabad : The staff members of the COVID-19 Vaccination Centre have completed their training session in line with the guidelines provided by World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the details provided by the district health authorities, all health workers in the Vaccination Centre set up in Tarlai were given adequate knowledge and skills in order to ensure safe and efficient COVID-19 vaccine administration. The training package was developed in collaboration with UNICEF, consists of 6 modules, which included video lectures, quizzes, job aids, interactive exercises and downloadable presentations with the available information.

The health workers were informed about the process of COVID-19 vaccine administration and infection prevention and control measures that should be used during vaccination sessions.

The participants of the training session were also equipped with the knowledge to identify an adverse event following immunization and explain how to report AEFI following COVID-19 vaccination. Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) deputy director Dr. Sofia said that high-risk groups would be vaccinated on priority basis that would include healthcare and frontline workers; people over 50 years of age; and people with comorbidities. “The government will add more ‘priority population’ with the passage of time depending on the supply of the vaccination doses from the foreign countries,” she said.

District Health Officer Dr. Zaigham Zia said that the EPI would take care of the supply chain of the Covid-19 vaccine and they would implement the plan in coordination with other relevant authorities. He said the people from all age groups would be able to get them registered through their cellular phones soon after the initiation of the vaccination programme.