Fog blankets Rawalpindi, Islamabad

Islamabad : The residents of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas woke up to dense fog on Thursday morning.

At some places, visibility on the roads reduced significantly forcing motorists and motorcyclists to move at slow speed. The inclement weather also adversely affected air and rail traffic causing the cancelation of and delays in flight and train operations.

The minimum temperature remained one degree Centigrade. The Met Office forecast foggy conditions will prevail in the days ahead.

According to it, dense fog is likely in plain areas of Punjab, Potohar region and upper Sindh. Very cold weather is expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan, while cold and dry in other parts of the country. The traffic police asked road users to be careful behind the wheel in the morning and at night to prevent accidents due to dense fog.