Fuuast conducts entry test for third consecutive year

The Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology, while using resources of the admission and examination departments, conducted an entry test for its D- Pharmacy Programme 2021 for the third consecutive year.

Last week, the varsity has postponed the test due to sit-ins organised in various parts of Karachi to show solidarity with the Hazara community. Later, a new date was given for the assessment process.

According to Fuuastâ€™s Admissions Department Director Dr Syed Ikhlaq Hussain, more than 1,100 candidates took the test on Thursday. The admission department used its full strength to make sure transparency as well as fully following the SOPs for Covid-19. The department had specified 54 examination halls for examinees while around 60 examiners and more than 10 invigilators were tasked to monitors the exams.

Dean Faculty of Science Prof Dr Mohammad Zahid said Fuuast had been arranging entry tests for the last three years using its own resources of the admission and examination departments.

Earlier, the admission department would hire a third party to conduct the entrance test for all departments that come under the science faculty. But the varsity would receive more complaints and objections over the third party exams.

In 2018, the varsity developed its own test-conducting system which is more reliable and transplant than those exams held under the supervision of third parties. Prof Zahid said and added that Fuuast was planning to further extend the system to its affiliated colleges and degree- awarding institutes.