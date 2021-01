PDM rally in Loralai: People seek return of old ‘thieves’ at least to afford bread, says Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday once more sharply criticised the government, this time for “lacking a clear vision”.

He said that the true custodians of Pakistan are its people, “a sea of whom shows up at our meetings and has a purpose and a vision”.

“This is a fake government and a fake prime minister with no sense and no ideology,” Fazlur Rehman said, during a public gathering in Balochistan’s Loralai district. “Sometimes he (the prime minister) says there should be a system of governance modelled after the state of Madina, sometimes he calls for a Chinese system, others for a Iranian system or an American system,” Fazlur Rehman said, according to Geo News. He went on to say that the country’s rulers “lack self-confidence”.

Fazlur Rehman said that “it is clear Imran Khan has to go”, adding: “Such a government has now come to power that the people are asking for the old thieves to return so they can at least afford to break bread.”

The PDM chief reiterated the opposition’s stance that the government “came through rigging”.

“Our fight now is to restore democracy in Pakistan. It is for the sovereignty of the Parliament and the rule of law,” Fazlur Rehman said.

“All the political parties of the country are on one platform and the nation is on one platform,” he added.

He demanded that the 18th Amendment, which guarantees provincial autonomy, be implemented in letter and spirit. “We are not ready to surrender our rights to the Centre.”

“The Constitution dictates that the share of rights for a province can increase, but they can never be reduced,” he said.

Fazlur Rehman urged the gathering to “fill up the streets”. “The streets of Islamabad must run full with all of you there,” he said.

“We will see to the fulfilment of all our just demands,” he vowed.

Speaking of the foreign funding case the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is embroiled in, the PDM chief alleged: “Money came from India, Europe and Israel in the foreign funding case.”

“Today, a founding member of your party is tired of going to the Election Commission,” he added.

“Where did this money come from? Let the Election Commission take account,” Fazlur Rehman demanded.

He said that the PDM will hold a protest on January 19 outside the Election Commission to demand a thorough and transparent probe into the case.