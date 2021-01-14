PML-N nominates two women for Sialkot, Gujranwala by-polls

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has nominated two females for the upcoming by-polls in Sialkot and Gujranwala and directed all the local leadership to support the party candidates in their election campaign.

This was announced by PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in a statement, issued here on Wednesday. He said the recommendations of the PML-N parliamentary board have been approved by Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. He announced that Noushin Iftikhar from NA-75 and Mrs. Talat Manzoor Cheema from PP-51 will be the PML-N candidates. He said candidates, who have submitted nomination papers to get party tickets for these constituencies, may now withdraw their papers.

He asked the local leadership of these constituencies to extend full support to the nominated candidates. He said all party ticket seekers from both the constituencies should run a full campaign for both these nominated candidates.

“Local MNAs, MPAs and party officials in both the districts should play their full role for the success of the candidates,” he said, adding Maryam Nawaz Sharif will also join the party campaign of both the candidates very soon.