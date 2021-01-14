close
January 14, 2021

Bilawal, Zardari not invited for Biden inauguration

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has denied the news circulating on media that the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari have been invited by the US President-elect Joe Biden to attend his inauguration ceremony on January 20.

The PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar told BBC that no such invitation has been received. He rejected the national and international media reports about the invitation.

