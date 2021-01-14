Protest held in AJK against inflation

KAHUTA: The local people in Azad Patan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir blocked the road in protest against non-availability of flour, high prices and profiteering. The AJK Police tried to stop the protesters upon which they started pelting stones on police, leaving some cops injured. The policemen fired teargas shells on the protesters. A huge contingent of policemen reached the area to avoid any untoward incident. Police said the situation is totally under control in the area, and just one road is blocked.