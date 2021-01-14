Horrific rape, murder of child: CJ SHC summons DIG, SSP to furnish report

SUKKUR: The Chief Justice of Sindh, Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh, while taking notice of the horrific rape and murder of seven-year-old child Monika Larik in Pir Jo Goth summoned DIGP Sukkur Fida Hussain Mastoi and SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi to his chambers on January 15th, Friday, to furnish their report.

SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi told newsmen that eight suspects were taken into custody and their DNA samples acquired to match with that of the victim. He said that Khairpur police were using all resources to trace the culprits. DIGP Sukkur Fida Hussain Mastoi termed it a blind murder case and said it would take some time to resolve.

While demanding justice and exemplary punishment to the culprits, the victim’s father, Shabir Larik, said he was extremely irritated by some people who are more interested in photo sessions with him, ignoring the agony he and his family were undergoing.

Earlier, on Thursday Larik’s Soyem was held at her house located in UC SadarJi Bhatyoon attended by the civil society, deputy commissioner Khairpur, SP headquarters and local political leaders.

While offering condolences to the victim’s father Ghulam Shabbir Larik, they demanded early arrest of the accused and their conviction. Pir Ismail Shah, Vice President PML-F, also condoled with the parents and assured them of his full support.