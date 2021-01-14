close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
BR
Bureau report
January 14, 2021

No historic building being demolished in Abbottabad: official

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
January 14, 2021

PESHAWAR: The station headquarters Abbottabad cantonment authorities have clarified a news item about the demolition of the old station headquarters building and said no such plan was under consideration.

Clarifying the situation, the office of the station headquarters said there was no plan to demolish the old station headquarters or Dak bungalow buildings.

The office maintained that the news, which appeared in this newspaper, was incorrect and there was no plan to demolish heritage buildings for construction of commercial plazas.

The office said there was no truth in the news that the old heritage buildings were being demolished to construct commercial plazas.

