Section-4 imposed to acquire land for graveyards in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration has imposed section-4 for the acquisition of more than 85 kanals land for graveyards after a prolonged delay of over four years since former prime minister Nawaz Sharif released Rs200 million for the purpose.

“I have imposed section-4 for the acquisition of land at two different places to establish cemeteries for the people of the city and its suburbs,” Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan told reporters on Wednesday.

As per the order issued by the deputy commissioner under the Land Acquisition Act 1894, a 50 kanals piece of land is being acquired at Dara and 63 kanals of land in Chakia area adjacent to Mansehra city.

“Though I have imposed section-4 for the acquisition of around 113 Kanals of land at both places, finally around 85 kanals of appropriate land for graveyards would be acquired,” said Dr Qasim.

He said the former prime minister had released an amount of Rs200 million for the acquisition of land for the cemeteries in order to meet the burial needs of people of the city and its suburbs.

He said that the city would be divided into two sectors and people of each one could bury their loved ones in graveyards, nearer to them.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT DRIVE: The Tehsil Municipal administration Oghi has launched an anti-encroachment drive in the city and its suburbs and removed handcarts and temporary structures from different bazaars on Wednesday.

The team led by the Chief Inspector Hassan Tanoli removed the temporary encroachments from Tauheed road and Shergarh Road and shifted them to TMA offices.

“We have removed around three dozens of handcarts for the different bazaars and shifted them to TMA offices,” Tanoli said.