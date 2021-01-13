LHC CJ takes back names of lawyers recommended for posts of judges

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Tuesday took back the names of lawyers he had recommended for their appointment as additional judges of the high court.

The meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for the appointment of judges in the superior courts was held here at the Supreme Court, which was chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The agenda of the meeting was to recommend the names of 16 lawyers, including three sessions judges, to be appointed as additional judges in LHC earlier recommended by the LHC chief justice.